Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Janice GRAY Obituary
GRAY, Janice 83, of Springfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 in her residence. She was born March 5, 1936 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of James and Frances (Ladd) Wesley. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Robert and Gregory (Lorretta) Bacon of Springfield, Ohio. Service for Janice Gray will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Mulberry Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00 am until time of service, which will be at 10:00 am with Pastor Ernest C. Brown Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
