KINNINGHAM, Janice L. Age 83, of West Carrollton, passed away March 30, 2019. She was born July 3, 1935 in Benham, KY to the late Dalton and Sylvia (Hughes) Smiddie. Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Kinningham. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Garner and Penny Kinningham; 3 grandchildren, Nicholas Miller, Caroline (Steve) Crabtree and Lindsey Miller (Jonathan Reynolds); 9 great grandchildren; her sister, Krista (Boyd) Watts, and other relatives and friends. Janice was a longtime member of Memorial United Methodist Church in West Carrollton. She was a High School teacher for New Lebanon Schools, retiring after 35 years. A private graveside service will be held for the family at David's Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements in care of Newcomer, South Chapel. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
