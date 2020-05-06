|
|
LEWIS, Janice Y. 95 of Springfield passed away May 4, 2020 in Southbrook Care Center. She was born in Bloomville, Ohio on April 29, 1925, the daughter of Clarence and Norma Hampshire. Janice was a member of the former Maranatha Baptist Church and was a 45 year member of the Vesper Flower Club. Janice was a 1943 graduate of Southeastern High School. In her spare time she enjoyed being an amateur photographer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Earl W. Lewis; and sister Shirley J. Drolet. Survivors include her son Mark E. (Linda Frederick) Lewis; granddaughters Leah (Jake) Vantilburg and Lauren (Nick) Sells; two great-grandchildren Jax and Beau; niece Laura and nephew Steven. Due to COVID19 services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 6, 2020