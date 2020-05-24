Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice LINK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice LINK


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice LINK Obituary
LINK, Janice I. Age 92 of Hamilton passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 in her home. She was born February 13, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Arthur and Garnet (nee Hungerford) Hazard. She was married to Stanley Link and he preceded her in in 1981. Mrs. Link is the beloved mother of Garnet (the late Bill) McKinley, the late Linda Link, Pete (Carol) Link, Stan (Robin) Link, and Art (Ginger) Link. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and 4 great great great grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and had traveled the world later in her life. Mrs. Link was an avid bowler and was a member of the Butler County Bowling Hall of Fame. She was past president of the Hamilton City Schools PTA. She was the owner of S. and J. Ceramics in Hamilton, thoroughly enjoyed presenting her beautiful wares at craft shows, and was a member of the Midwest Ceramics Association. Mrs. Link's family will be observing private services and burial. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -