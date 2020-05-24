|
LINK, Janice I. Age 92 of Hamilton passed away Thursday May 21, 2020 in her home. She was born February 13, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Arthur and Garnet (nee Hungerford) Hazard. She was married to Stanley Link and he preceded her in in 1981. Mrs. Link is the beloved mother of Garnet (the late Bill) McKinley, the late Linda Link, Pete (Carol) Link, Stan (Robin) Link, and Art (Ginger) Link. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 12 great great grandchildren, and 4 great great great grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and had traveled the world later in her life. Mrs. Link was an avid bowler and was a member of the Butler County Bowling Hall of Fame. She was past president of the Hamilton City Schools PTA. She was the owner of S. and J. Ceramics in Hamilton, thoroughly enjoyed presenting her beautiful wares at craft shows, and was a member of the Midwest Ceramics Association. Mrs. Link's family will be observing private services and burial. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
