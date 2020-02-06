|
|
McCLURE, Janice 66, of Estillfork, Al., formerly of Springfield, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Deloris & Charles Wilbanks, and brother Charlie Wilbanks. She is survived by her 3 children Melissa Conley, AJ McClure (Gina) & Allison Williams (Joshua). She has 11 grandchildren; Shelby, Sierra, Shayla, Levi, Dylan, Bailey, Riegan, Brad, Darin, Danny & David. As well as 4 great-grandkids, a sister Edna and 3 brothers Danny, Nelson & Darin. She also has several nieces and nephews. she was loved and will be forever missed. The family will have a private gathering at-a-later-date.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2020