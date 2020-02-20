|
MOORE, Janice C. Of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Spring Hills Nursing Home, in Middletown. She was born on April 13, 1937, in Hamilton, to the late Frank and Kathleen {DeWitt} Isaacs. Janice married her high school sweetheart, Bob Moore, in July of 1955. She worked for the Hamilton City School System for many years before retiring. Janice enjoyed volunteering in her local church, West Side Christian Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Janice is survived by her children; Christa Altman and Clifton (Sue) Moore; grandchildren Michele Swagler, Jennifer (Alex) Perez, Bradley Moore, Gregory (Mary) Moore; great granddaughter Zoe Perez; and two sisters Claudia Kelley and Brenda Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years and sisters Patty Hornsby and Barbara Colwell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to West Side Christian Church, 1190 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020