Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kowalk Funeral Home - Rose Hill Chapel
2565 Princeton Road
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kowalk Funeral Home - Rose Hill Chapel
2565 Princeton Road
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Kowalk Funeral Home - Rose Hill Chapel
2565 Princeton Road
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice MOORE


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Janice C. Of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Spring Hills Nursing Home, in Middletown. She was born on April 13, 1937, in Hamilton, to the late Frank and Kathleen {DeWitt} Isaacs. Janice married her high school sweetheart, Bob Moore, in July of 1955. She worked for the Hamilton City School System for many years before retiring. Janice enjoyed volunteering in her local church, West Side Christian Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Janice is survived by her children; Christa Altman and Clifton (Sue) Moore; grandchildren Michele Swagler, Jennifer (Alex) Perez, Bradley Moore, Gregory (Mary) Moore; great granddaughter Zoe Perez; and two sisters Claudia Kelley and Brenda Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years and sisters Patty Hornsby and Barbara Colwell. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to West Side Christian Church, 1190 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -