More Obituaries for Janice PRINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice PRINCE

Janice PRINCE Obituary
PRINCE, Janice Alberta Duke Age 83 of Xenia, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at . She was born in Springfield, Ohio on November 4, 1936 the daughter of James & Goldie (McCabe) Duke. She is survived by her sons Odell (Becky) Prince III, Michael (Brenda) Prince Sr. and Lance (Kim) Prince; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 55 years Odell Prince Jr. in 2009, a brother Jimmy and a sister Jackie. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janice's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
