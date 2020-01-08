|
RAINES, Janice E. 85 of Springfield passed away January 5, 2020 in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 13, 1934, the daughter of Loring B. and Lena Williams. Janice retired from the H.S. Kissell Company with 20 years of service as a loan examiner. She was a 1951 graduate of Springfield High and a member of the Pathway to Christ Church. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening but her most favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Jeremy Raines; brother Charles E. Williams; sister and brother in law Delores (Fred) Theim; and sister-in-law Mary Jane Williams. Survivors include her husband Richard Harold Raines; children Richard Raines, Cheryl (Chris) Miller and Walter (Pamela) Raines; brother Loring Lee Williams; sister-in-law Carolyn Williams; grandchildren Whitney (Jason) Ordeneaux, Hayleigh (Ryan) Olsen, Brice (Kristen) Miller, Brock Raines, Kellie (Justin) Holmes; great-grandchildren Hannah, Rylie, Jackson, Shaylah, TylerAnn, Lucas, Cagney, Irysh, Emma, Natilee and Easton. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1:00PM in the Pathway to Christ 1399 W Pleasant St. Springfield, Ohio Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 8, 2020