TEETS, Janice G. Age 81, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center after a 23 year long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born June 9, 1937 in Ezel, KY to Dock and Irene (Oldfield) Murphy. Janice was a teacher for Middletown City Schools. Janice is survived by her husband of 57 years, whom was also her personal caregiver throughout her battle with Parkinson's, Donald Teets; son, Derrick (Jami) Teets; grandchildren, Garrett Teets, Austin (Shelby Ward) Teets; step- grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Lakes, Allison (Taylor) Baldwin; step-great-granddaughter, Carolyn June Lakes; sister-in-laws, D Ann Murphy and Cathy Teets; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bernard Murphy, Darrell Murphy; sister-in-law, Bertie Ruth Murphy; brother-in-law, Ernest Teets. It was Janice's wishes to have a private service with family only, but in that we appreciate all the love, support, and prayers of our family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to, Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 in memory of Janice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.