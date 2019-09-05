|
|
WILTSHIRE (Kelchner), Janice L. Age 78 of Centerville, passed away on August 31, 2019 after a battle with heart failure. She was preceded in death by her parents Gwendolyn and Lawrence Kelchner and sister Patricia Jane Swart. She is survived by her son James (Robyn) Wiltshire, Jr.; daughter Joni Kraus-Hood; sister Linda Jo Milam; grandchildren Brent (Miranda) Carter, Joshua S. Wiltshire, Rachel L. (Jon) Deitner, Michael D. Kraus, Michele L.N. Gaines, and Trinity J.M. Huston; great-grandchildren Caden, Ryley, Mason, Jaxon, Ava Rose, and Michael David Jr. The Celebration of Life service will take place at 11am on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek 45440 Friends may visit at the church from 10am until the time of service. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019