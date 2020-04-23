Home

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
Janie TURLEY


1945 - 2020
TURLEY, Janie L. Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Laurels of Hamilton. She was born in Enterprise, Kentucky on April 20, 1945. Janie was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church. Survivors include two children, April (Gerald) Bartley and Junior Benson; three grandchildren, Whitney and Stephanie Benson, and Angie Soto; four great grandchildren, Makaylah Benson and Brody Steele, Tyler and Jada McBride; a sister, Janet Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby Deakins; a daughter, Angela Turley; a brother, Jack Deakins; a great grandson, Justin Morgan. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2020
