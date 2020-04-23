|
TURLEY, Janie L. Age 75 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Laurels of Hamilton. She was born in Enterprise, Kentucky on April 20, 1945. Janie was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church. Survivors include two children, April (Gerald) Bartley and Junior Benson; three grandchildren, Whitney and Stephanie Benson, and Angie Soto; four great grandchildren, Makaylah Benson and Brody Steele, Tyler and Jada McBride; a sister, Janet Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby Deakins; a daughter, Angela Turley; a brother, Jack Deakins; a great grandson, Justin Morgan. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2020