DABE (Hirtzinger), Janifer 74 of Springfield, passed away July 18, 2019. She was born November 24, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Shawnee H.S. She was self-employed, enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales and spending time with her family. She supported Scouting working with Troops 33, 61 and Pack 173. She was a lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Marjorie Hirtzinger Gantz , In-laws Elmer and Carmen Dabe, brother and sister-in-law Terry and Gwen Hirtzinger and 2 nephews Jeff and Greg Hirtzinger. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Gary L Dabe, her sons Bryan and Jayme Dabe and her sister Betsy Jordan. Grandchildren include Sarah, Jacob, Abbey and Jailyn Dabe, nieces Vicky Deady, Judy Steritz and Marjorie Worthen, nephews Russell Jordan and Mark Hirtzinger. A memorial celebrating her life will be held July 27 at 2:30 pm at St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 27 N Wittenberg Ave, Springfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Johns. Evangelical Lutheran Church or Friends of Scouting, Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts of America, 326 South Thompson Ave, Springfield Ohio 45506. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on July 24, 2019