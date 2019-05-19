|
ANDERSON, Janis A. 82, of Springfield, passed away May 16, 2019 in Southbrook Care Center. She was born July 26, 1936 in Springfield the daughter of Robert and June (Gorsuch) Seaman. Jan worked as secretary for Clark County Building Department for 27 years. She enjoyed taking rides on the motorcycle with her husband Bud. Survivors include her husband Emerson "Bud" Anderson; brother; Dick & Susie Seaman; sister, Middie Spahr; sons, Michael & Joann Stratton, Tim & Cathy Halloran; daughters; Kit Fields, Maureen & Bill Thompson and Tracie & Scott Johnson; grandchildren, Michael and Mitchell Stratton, Julie Tirey, Joel and Kyle Salyers, Aaron, Jordan, Devon and Michael Halloran, Megan Baumgardner, Ashley Tuco and Emily McDuffie, Tyler and Hannah Johnson; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Kevin Halloran, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Patty & Howard Bell, Margie & Tom Jones, Kay & Vince Demana and Tom Spahr. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Catholic Central High School.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 19, 2019