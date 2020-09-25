MEECE (Bedford), Janis L.
Age 85 passed away September 20, 2020 ,
in Fairfield, Ohio. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 8, 1935. She was a devoted Christian, who served the Lord for over 60 years, a mother, and a grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Meece; son, Jeffrey; parents, Ova & Cecil Bedford; and brothers; Ronnie, Jack, Gayle and
Tyrone. She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly (Allen) Blundell, Jennifer Slaven, Rachael (Wes) Whitt all of Hamilton; grandchildren, Matthew Blundell, Adam (Emily) Blundell both of Hamilton, Sarah Blundell of New York, Joshua (Hope) Slaven of Trenton, Jacob Slaven of Tennessee, Gabrielle Whitt of Hamilton, Sgt. Noah Whitt of North Carolina and Aimee Epperson of Hamilton; great- grandchildren, Kylee, Ava, Christian and Aaron Blundell and Chloe Slaven. She is also survived by sisters, Debbie Valandingham, Pam Delape, and Faye Hall; and a brother, Rodney Bedford. Funeral services will be held Monday,
September 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, with Wes Whitt officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of service.
Interment will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery, Nancy, KY, 45244 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 1:30. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
.