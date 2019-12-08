|
TAYLOR, Janis M. (Goble) Age 92 of Dayton, passed away December 5, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1927 in Van Lear, KY to the late John and Pearl (Collins) Goble. In addition to her parents, Janis was preceded in death by her step-mother, Rita (McFadden) Goble; former husband, John B Kennard; siblings, Russell (Edith) Goble, Gladys (Duward) Price and Margie (Beecher) Wells. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert E. Taylor; children, Monica Holder, John K. (Carol) Kennard; step- children, Rick Sells, Brian Taylor and Teresa Stewart (Taylor); grandchildren, David Willis, John Darin (Dori Geise) Willis, John A. (Emily Bisen-Hersh) Kennard, Eric Kennard and Emily (Andrew) Feyock; great-grandchildren, Darby Willis, Johnny and Isabella Kennard, Brilynn Dodge, Kaycee Kennard and Elyse Feyock; siblings, Worth (Gaye) Goble and Betty Caudill; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Janis graduated from Meade Memorial High School in Williamsport, Ky, Class of 1945. Janis and Robert often would travel in their RV to bluegrass festivals with her family and friends. She enjoyed telling fond memories of growing up in Eastern Kentucky and her family loved hearing them. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459. A memorial service will begin at 7 PM with Rev. Harvey B. Smith officiating. Janis will be laid to rest next to her father in the Wilson Family Cemetery, in Boones Camp, KY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to and/or your local food bank, in Janis' memory. To leave a memory of Janis or a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019