JASON BURGSTALLER

BURGSTALLER, Jason L. 38, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Jason was born July 3, 1982, in Tacoma, Washington, to David Flores and Laurie Burgstaller. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served two tours in Iraq. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Jayden Burgstaller; his maternal grandmother; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adrienne; and his maternal grandfather. A private graveside service will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Lone Survivor Foundation or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
