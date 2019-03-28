|
CUNNINGHAM, Jason S. Age 41, formerly of Brookville passed from this life unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He worked for Spectrum Cable. He is survived by his wife, Amber; children, Brittany, Brooke, Drake & Dominic; grandson, Jordan; father, Dennis (Michelle) Cunningham; mother, Kathy Fields; sister, Mary Meredith and numerous other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held 7 PM Tue. April 2 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with a visitation from 4 PM until service time Tuesday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019