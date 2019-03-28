Home

Jason Cunningham

Jason Cunningham Obituary
CUNNINGHAM, Jason S. Age 41, formerly of Brookville passed from this life unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He worked for Spectrum Cable. He is survived by his wife, Amber; children, Brittany, Brooke, Drake & Dominic; grandson, Jordan; father, Dennis (Michelle) Cunningham; mother, Kathy Fields; sister, Mary Meredith and numerous other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held 7 PM Tue. April 2 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with a visitation from 4 PM until service time Tuesday. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
