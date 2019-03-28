DEAN, Jason Bernard 44, of Youngstown, Ohio, was given, after a lengthy illness, the ultimate gift of freedom on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Franklin Medical Center located in Columbus, Ohio. Jason, the youngest son of David Dean Sr. and Barbara (Peck) Beverly, was born on December 15, 1974. Jason, who was also known as Bird, Jaybird, JB.the "Kid", and "the man who was too dangerous to move" was loved and feared by many. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and nephew. Those who loved him, loved him because he loved them; and to be loved by Jason, was to have a loyal warrior standing at your side, always. As he became a product of his environment, many began to fear himin all truth, while he was not without regrets, for the most part this fear was provoked. While there were many multi-faceted sides and angles to him one thing was definitehe loved family. While his time with them was short and sporadic, it allowed for the creation of memories that were meaningful and impactful. To see Jason with family---canoeing, fishing, exploring with his nieces and nephews---was to see Jason happy. Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ann, known to him as "Mamado", a special Aunt Gloria, Uncles, and Grandparents. His survivors include his father David Dean Sr.; two brothers, David (Sarah Barrett) Dean Jr., and Mark (Angel) Dean Sr.; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and a great-niece; a special cousin, Brandy (Peck) Murphy; numerous other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Grandparent. As no formal services will be held, in lieu of flowers, the family would like for anyone interested to please donate to their favorite charity in the spirit of giving and kindness, in an effort to promote and spread humanity and peace. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary