|
|
FRANCE, Jason 42, of Fairfield, OH - December 13,1977-March 3, 2020. Born in Long Beach, CA, passed away at after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He is Survived by son, LJ France; Mother & step-father, Laura & Gary Nichols, sisters Kristin (Ray) Bramblett and Kari France. Preceded in death by father Doug France. He donated his body to The Ohio State University College of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his sons college fund at Fifth Third Bank listed at Jason 'LJ' France Scholarship Fund. A casual Celebration of Life will occur on March 22 at Cincinnati Marriott North in West Chester from 2-5pm with remembrances of Jason at 3:30.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 12, 2020