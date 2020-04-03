|
|
NETO, Jason Matthew Age 47 of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. Due to the current extenuating circumstances, services for Jason will be private with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING caring for arrangements. Calvary Cemetery, Dayton will serve as Jason's final resting place. Memorial contributions may be made to The Human Rights Campaign C/O HRC Foundation at 1640 Rhode Island Ave. N.W., Washington, DC 20036-3278. Written condolences and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020