More Obituaries for Jason NETO
Jason NETO

NETO, Jason Matthew Age 47 of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. Due to the current extenuating circumstances, services for Jason will be private with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING caring for arrangements. Calvary Cemetery, Dayton will serve as Jason's final resting place. Memorial contributions may be made to The Human Rights Campaign C/O HRC Foundation at 1640 Rhode Island Ave. N.W., Washington, DC 20036-3278. Written condolences and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2020
