RILEY, Jason W. Age 44 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 15, 1975 the son of Patrick and Brenda (McGee) Riley. Jason was employed as an electrician for numerous years. Jason is survived by his mother, Brenda McGee; two children, Jade Riley and Jason Jacob Riley; his brother, Chris Riley; and his grandmother, Frances McGee; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Patrick Riley and his grandfather, Sherman McGee. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2020