SANDLIN, Jason S. Age 42, Hamilton died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on January 15, 1979. He was an avid fan of the Reds and Bengals. His joyful laugh and beautiful smile will be greatly missed. He is survived by his devoted wife, Charity D. (Brinegar) Sandlin; two loving daughters, Maddie L. Stein and Sadie R. Sandlin; his parents Deb (Greg) Petredis and Randy Sandlin; brother to Chris (Charlene) Petredis; brothers-in-law, Carl (Lara) Brinegar and Keith Brinegar, son-in-law to Julie Brinegar and Ugo Cretaro and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by Harold and Eulene Linz, Brian M. Dickson, Lewis and Dora Sandlin, Carl Brinegar and Stan and Barb Petredis. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 28, 2020