Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Polk Grove United Church of Christ
9190 Frederick Pike
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason SKINNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason SKINNER


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason SKINNER Obituary
SKINNER, Jason P. Age 46 of Clayton, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1992. Jason had worked for the City of Clayton and was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ. Jason loved being with his family and enjoyed coaching his son's soccer team and watching his children's sporting events. He volunteered at National Trail Local Schools and was an avid Detroit Lions fan. Jason loved life and will always be remembered for his smile and positive attitude. He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Amy (Hajarian) Skinner, daughter: Molly Skinner, son: Jackson Skinner, sisters-in-law: Rhonda Hajarian of Englewood, Wendy (James) Arnold of Powell, nieces, Sydney and Sophia, nephew: Spencer, step father: Grant Snead of Englewood, close family friends: Paul and Sharon Back of Huber Heights, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Cecilia Snead, grandmother: Edith Skinner and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rev. Ronald and Jan Hajarian. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Polk Grove United Church of Christ (9190 Frederick Pike) with Pastor Bob Smitley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now