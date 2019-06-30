SKINNER, Jason P. Age 46 of Clayton, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was a graduate of Northmont High School class of 1992. Jason had worked for the City of Clayton and was a member of Shiloh United Church of Christ. Jason loved being with his family and enjoyed coaching his son's soccer team and watching his children's sporting events. He volunteered at National Trail Local Schools and was an avid Detroit Lions fan. Jason loved life and will always be remembered for his smile and positive attitude. He is survived by his wife of 20 years: Amy (Hajarian) Skinner, daughter: Molly Skinner, son: Jackson Skinner, sisters-in-law: Rhonda Hajarian of Englewood, Wendy (James) Arnold of Powell, nieces, Sydney and Sophia, nephew: Spencer, step father: Grant Snead of Englewood, close family friends: Paul and Sharon Back of Huber Heights, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother: Cecilia Snead, grandmother: Edith Skinner and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rev. Ronald and Jan Hajarian. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Polk Grove United Church of Christ (9190 Frederick Pike) with Pastor Bob Smitley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019