1/1
JASON SPARROW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JASON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARROW, Jason A. 32, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Carrollton, KY. Jason was born September 30, 1987, in Springfield, Ohio, to Douglas and Deborah (Griffith) Sparrow. He was a 2005 graduate of Twin Valley South High School. One of his biggest passions was listening to music and playing the drums. He loved his Star Wars Black Series figures and enjoyed playing PS4 video games. He also loved helping others and giving advice. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Clevee, Luke and Jayce; two brothers, Aaron (Stephanie Boyer) and Jeremy; two sisters, Nicole and Kandis; grandmother, Pauline Griffith; two aunts, Vickie Shaffer and Barb Sparrow; an uncle, David Sparrow; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah; his father, Doug; both grandparents on his father's side, and his grandpa on his mother's side. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved