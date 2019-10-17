Home

STANTON, Jason Andrew Age 85, of Kettering, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Jason was born to Carl and Theresa (Swanson) Stanton in Jamestown, NY on March 12, 1934. He earned his Master's in Business from Kent State University and a Master's in Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, PA. He served as Pastor at several Lutheran churches over the past 36 years. Jason was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and served in the US Navy Reserves. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Gloria Hand; and son Adam Paris Stanton. Jason is survived by his wife of 62 years Karen (Kay) Stanton; children Helen (Richard) Morano, Brian (Julie) Stanton, Anne (Gregory) Hecht, and Martin (Kate) Stanton; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18 at 2:00pm at David's Mausoleum, 4600 Mad River Rd, Kettering, OH. Family will greet friends one half hour before the service. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
