Jason WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Jason Keith Jason Keith Williams, age 34, passed away August 3, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. Jason is preceded in death by his mother, Laura Herron and grandfather, Carew Williams. Jason leaves behind one son, Landen Hamilton, six siblings, Tiffany Phillips, Tara Williams, Jacob Combs, Jesse Allen, Cheyenne Herron and Colton Williams; grandparents, Jackie Sizemore, Harry Phillips and Louise Williams. Jason has many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles that loved him dearly. A small memorial will be held October 17th, 2020, from 4-6 pm at Lighthouse Church, 426 Ridgelawn Ave., Hamilton, Ohio.

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
