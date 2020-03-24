|
CHILDERS, Jasper Age 90 of Middletown, passed away Saturday morning, March 21, 2020. He was born October 8, 1929 in Confluence, Kentucky the son of Carl and Ida Mae (Morris) Childers. Jasper was a Korean War veteran, serving in the United States Army. He retired from Armco Steel where he worked in the blast furnace and on the railroad. Jasper was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Foist Childers; his parents; a son, Ricky Childers, and a daughter, Brenda Barker. He is survived by his sons, Steven Childers and Jon Childers; five grandchildren, Christopher Brady, Monica Crout, Steven (Cyndy) Childers, Brian (Michelle) Childers, and Tabitha (Chris) Jamison; and seven great grandchildren, Brooke Rowland, Kyla Rowland, Cameron Childers, Brian Childers, Morgan Jamison, Madison Jamison and Katelyn Childers. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2020