Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Jaunita Taulbee
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
Jaunita Taulbee

Jaunita Taulbee Obituary
TAULBEE, Jaunita B. Of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cincinnati, OH, on March 25, 1927, to the late Bernice (Patton) and William J. Chapman. In addition to her parents and her step-father, Marion Booth ~ who raised her, she was preceded in death by her husband Millard Taulbee (1994); and her 2 brothers, William Chapman, Jr. and James Stamper. She is survived by her son Dennis (Beckie) Taulbee; 3 grandchildren, Kristen (Nick) Carico, Jeremy (Betsy) Taulbee, Joshua (Bekah) Taulbee; 2 great-grandsons, David Taulbee and Gabriel Carico; and her special friend Doug Combs. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 noon (2 hours prior to the Service), Thursday December 19, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Rev. Kelly Johnston officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
