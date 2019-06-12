Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Resources
More Obituaries for Javon HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Javon HARRISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Javon HARRISON Obituary
HARRISON, Javon Age 86 of Hamilton passed away Monday June 10, 2019. She was born January 5, 1933 in Lincoln County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Alvin and Murnice (nee McMullen) Sims. Mrs. Harrison worked as an assembler at General Motors for many years and was a member of Bridgewater Church. She is survived by two daughters Sandra (Robert) Kinkaid and Bobbi Joy Maggard Harrison; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters Wanda (the late Chuck) Varner, Frieda (Harold) Kennedy, and Linda (George) Higdon; and two brothers Frebert (Shirley) Sims and Jack Sims. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Alvin Doyle Sims and Linville Sims. Visitation 5-7 PM Friday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday June 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now