|
|
HARRISON, Javon Age 86 of Hamilton passed away Monday June 10, 2019. She was born January 5, 1933 in Lincoln County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Alvin and Murnice (nee McMullen) Sims. Mrs. Harrison worked as an assembler at General Motors for many years and was a member of Bridgewater Church. She is survived by two daughters Sandra (Robert) Kinkaid and Bobbi Joy Maggard Harrison; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters Wanda (the late Chuck) Varner, Frieda (Harold) Kennedy, and Linda (George) Higdon; and two brothers Frebert (Shirley) Sims and Jack Sims. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Alvin Doyle Sims and Linville Sims. Visitation 5-7 PM Friday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday June 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on June 12, 2019