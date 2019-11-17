|
|
EMMONS, Jay A. Age 76, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, November 10th, 2019, surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of the Miami Valley, Jay graduated from Belmont HS in 1960. He attended college at the University of Dayton and spent the majority of his career as an independent insurance agent. Jay owned the Rankin-Santee Insurance Agency until the early 80's at which time he merged with the Pottinger Agency. He retired in 2000 to play golf and spend time with his grandchildren. In 2005 he came out of retirement and helped his son launch an audio visual company in Scottsdale Arizona. He spent his time between his homes in Scottsdale and Dayton until 2013 when he returned fulltime to Dayton. Jay never knew a stranger and would strike up a conversation anywhere at any time. He had a big personality with an ornery streak. Always handy and a "Mr. Fix-it" for many, he loved building or repairing things in his basement workshop. He was active in the Antioch Shrine for many years as part of their Shrine Motorcorps. He and Lola made many memories with friends on their Harley and traveled all over the U.S. to ride and compete. Jay was a sports enthusiast with a special fondness for the Ohio State Buckeyes and any and all teams that his grandchildren played on or activities they took part in. He played baseball and softball into his 60's and was an avid golfer until his illness robbed him of the balance and stamina needed to play. Jay was preceded in death by his parents Hazel and Harry Emmons and his brothers Gerald and Eugene Emmons. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Lola (Hetzel) Emmons; his daughter, Jennifer (Greg) Karpinsky; his son, Jeff (Sara) Emmons; his grandchildren Ben, Kerry and Matthew Karpinsky; Grace and Ava Emmons and his constant companion, his rescue dog Whitney. A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering. A visitation will be held prior from 10-12pm. Donations may be made to Ohio's , or the . For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019