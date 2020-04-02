|
JOHNSON, Jay L. Age 61 of Union, passed away March 28, 2020 at after a four year courageous battle with prostate cancer. Jay retired in 2016 from Montgomery County Sanitary Engineering as an Equipment Operator Crew Leader with over 31 years of service. Jay was a 1978 graduate of Northmont High School and had been a member of the class reunion committee in 2018, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Jay loved to golf and was a sports enthusiast. He loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, UK Wildcats, UD Flyers, Northmont Thunderbolts and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 707. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Donna Johnson, son and daughter in law, Matthew and Ashley Johnson, daughter Harley Johnson, parents Gary and Dorothy Johnson Sr, brother and sister in law, Gary and Lisa Johnson Jr, niece Ashley Johnson, Aunt Marsha (Sue) Pitzer, Aunt and Uncle Pam and Floyd Knoop, Uncle Bill Surber, cousins, relatives, classmates, coworkers and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles and other relatives. Jays family would like to thank the nurses and staff at who cared for him the past 3 weeks. They would also like to thank his home health care nurse Casey Legner who cared for him as if he was family and his oncologist Dr Kelly Miller MD MS PhD who did everything she could to keep him with us. He cared for both of them. Due to the Covid -19 pandemic there will not be a funeral service at this time. Jays wishes were to be cremated and his burial will be later at the discretion of the family. His final resting place will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will have a memorial service at a later date in which his family, friends, coworkers and classmates are all encouraged to attend to help us celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Jays memory to or to . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020