Jay STELZER
1965 - 2020
STELZER, Jay Michael

Age 55, of Park Hills, Kentucky, and formerly of Perrysburg and Dayton, Ohio, passed away

October 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jay was born June 15, 1965, in Springfield, Ohio. His family and friends will always remember Jay

as the most wonderful son, brother, partner, step-father, "PawPaw," and friend. Jay brought so much light, love, and laughter to everyone in his life. His big, booming laugh filled any room with joy. Jay loved spending time with his family and friends, who adored him for his kindness, sense of humor, and generous spirit. He loved sports and he was an encyclopedia of sports, movie, and pop culture trivia. One of Jay's greatest joys was his love for his beautiful granddaughters. He graduated from Bowling Green State University and built successful careers with Cincinnati Bell and Procter & Gamble. Jay is survived by his father, Bob Stelzer of Dayton; sister, Cathy (Stelzer) Petersen; brother, Paul Stelzer; the love of his life, Laura Reuss; stepchildren,

Jennifer (Erik) Kruze, Christopher Reuss, and Kyle Reuss; granddaughters, Ella and Reese Kruze; his loving godmother and aunt, Melissa Ivers of Chicago; dear friends, Nick Esber, Hugh Hillix, Tom Irwin, Mark Mikolajewski (Ski); countless

Sigma Nu brothers; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jay was preceded in death by his adoring mother, Marilyn (Ivers) Stelzer, and his grandparents. In the spirit of his selfless heart, Jay made the courageous decision to be an organ donor. His gifts will bring joy and life to families in desperate need. A private funeral service will be held for Jay and his immediate family at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, Ohio. A celebration of Jay's life will be planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Life Center of Cincinnati.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
