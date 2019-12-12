Home

Jayda RICKS

Jayda RICKS Obituary
RICKS, Jayda Christine Age 4 of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2019. Jayda attended Clark PreSchool, where she was in her second year program. Jayda was dedicated to her school, family and friends. Jayda Christine Ricks is, was and forever will be a beautiful light to those who loved and knew her. May we all continue to remember and embrace her positive attitude, her loving spirit and warm heart. Heaven has gained the sweetest, smartest, sassiest little angel. Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00PM at St John's Missionary Baptist Church - 34 W Pleasant St, Springfield, OH 45506.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
