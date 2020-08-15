1/1
Jayden DAVIS
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jayden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVIS, Jayden Michael 1/9/2020 - 8/10/2020 Jayden Michael Davis, was born January 9, 2020, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Ricci Darnell Davis and Miranda Marie Smith. Jayden brought so much joy to everyone who came in contact with him. Jayden was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, William Earl Butler and Vivian Lucille (Willie) Holbrooks and paternal great-great-grandparents. He leaves to cherish his memory, three siblings, Ameera Davis, Drake Ward, and Aydrian Davis; paternal grandparents, Mark Chapman and Montina Brown; paternal great-grandparents, Percy (Donna) Chapman and Larry (Denise) Cardwell; maternal grandparents, Ty Smith and Amy Ward; maternal great-grandparents, Michael Smith, Lori Howard, and Doug (Charlene) Moreland; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends. As a result of COVID, services are private for family and close friends on Monday, August 17, 2020. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, condolences can be sent to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio 45044, (513) 422-4641.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown
3520 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved