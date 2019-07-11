|
CHIVERS, Jaylin Saleem Of Dayton, born January 18, 1996, passed away July 7, 2019. He graduated from Dayton Christian School in 2014 and attended Northern Kentucky University and Sinclair Community College. Jaylin was employed by Turf Point lawn care service. Preceded in death by his brothers, Duane L. and Jessie Tyree Chivers. He leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Jessie and Rhonda Chivers; brothers, Joe L. III (Ashleigh) Washington, Don, Damar (Brandi) and Shane (Shakara) Chivers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Home going service will be held 11 am Friday, July 12, 2019 at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019