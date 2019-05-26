SCHREMPP, Jayne K. With great sadness we share the loss of a wonderful Mother, beloved Nana and Aunt, and dear friend to many. Jayne Schrempp passed away on Saturday the 11th of May surrounded by her children, from complications due to Breast Cancer. She fought hard for a year after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer in April of 2018. Born Nov 5, 1943, Jayne was the daughter of the late Karl and Helen Kaser of Kettering, Ohio. The youngest of 2 sisters. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is preceded in death by her sister Sue Ashwood (Vern). Jayne is survived by her son Ryan Schrempp (Candy); daughter Stephanie Worley (Chris); grandchildren Paige, Sam, and Isabella Worley, Ashton Schrempp and Ashley Setty (Jarred); great-grandchildren Sophia, Ella, Addy, and Taylor; nieces Caroline Ashwood (Elizabeth) and Caryn Warren (Sonya); nephews Chris Ashwood; great nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Kelly and numerous other relatives. Jayne cherished her grandchildren more than anything in the world, and she in return enriched their lives with a passion for family traditions, creativity (her Cricut was never far from her side), nature, baking- especially cupcakes, the beach, education, and sports. She was an avid fan and could often be found on the sidelines of whatever sport or activity the grandkids were participating in that day- cheering them on and sometimes sharing her opinion with the referees of their last call! She never missed a school event or hesitated when one of them would call with an urgent last-minute need- she was always there no matter the time of day. When her youngest grandson was diagnosed with severe nut allergies she took up that mantel willingly, educating local schools, supporting FEAT (Families educating allergies/asthma together) appearing on Active Dayton to spread food allergy awareness and traveled to the State of Ohio House of Representatives to represent her stance on Allergy week and epi pens. Jayne was strengthened by her deep friendships and love and kindness toward anyone she met. She was a great listener, storyteller, and travel buddy. The gap left behind will be filled with the endless stories of crazy adventures and cherished moments she had with each of them. She was everyone's Friend, Mom or Nana and her loss will be felt by many. Jayne traveled a storied career path. She was a teacher, a manager, a programming tester and an HR professional. But no matter the job, for her it was the relationships and friendships that came along with each role that she cherished the most. She was one of a kind, we couldn't have asked for a better Mom, Nana, or friend. She will be sorely missed, her memory cherished forever. "Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality."Emily Dickinson. Donations may be made to the Jayne Schrempp Memorial Fund at a 5/3rd Bank Branch or via her family, to support FEAT Summer Camp for a child with allergies. The Family will receive guest at 2pm followed by a service at 3:00pm on Saturday, June 1st in the Schwalm Chapel of Fairhaven Church at the address of 637 E Whipp Road, Centerville Ohio. The family invites all to join us in a Celebration of Jayne's life at the address of 8035 Parkeast Court, Dayton, Ohio 45458, immediately following the service. Burial will be privately held at David's Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary