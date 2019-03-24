Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne WHALEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne WHALEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jayne WHALEN Obituary
WHALEN, Jayne Nyhan 90, longtime Northbrook, Illinois resident, passed away March 21, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late John E. Whalen; loving mother of John E. Jr. (Kelly), Elizabeth W. (Robert) Bruce, Margaret W. (the late Jerry) Clark and Stephen N. (Kathleen); proud grandmother of Gregory and Katharine Whalen, R.J. and Chad Bruce, Kristen, Patrick and Peter Whalen; dear sister of Thomas (Nadine) Nyhan and the late James (Patricia) Nyhan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. A graduate of the University of Dayton, Jayne spent her career in the media and communications industry. From 1962-1968 she appeared as a co-host and home economist on the WTMJ-TV show, "Today for Women." She went on to work for many prominent public relations firms in Chicago, specializing in the food industry. In the 1980s, Jayne started her own public relations firm, Jayne Whalen & Associates. She served as a past president of The Publicity Club of Chicago and was a winner of the Club's prestigious Golden Trumpet award. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:30am until time of the funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicago Botanic Gardens, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022 or Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now