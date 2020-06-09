JayVen KILGORE
KILGORE, JayVen Torren Elliot Age 24, of Huber Heights, OH. Born July 25, 1995, in Dayton, to Scott Elliot Kilgore & Tosha Janel Wilson. JayVen was called home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. Service 11 am, Wednesday, June 10, at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd. Visitation at 10 am, at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
