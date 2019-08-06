|
BRANHAM, J.B. Glendon He was born March 8, 1932 in Middletown, Ohio to the late George W. and Dorothy (Norvell) Branham. JB was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa (Bailey) McFarland. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruby (Durham) Branham; devoted daughter, Deborah Bailey; 2 grandchildren, Michael and Michelle (Appis) Bailey and Cassandra (Bailey) Thompson; 4 great grandchildren, Hannah Bailey, Joleen McFarland, Emma Engle, and Victor Litteral; great-great grandchild, Magnus Litteral; brother, Allen (Lou Ann) Branham; sister, Reba Kate Branham; special "sister," Myrtle (Norvell) Krimiser; and many special cousins and friends. JB was a veteran of the US Army from 1949 to 1955. He was the founder and President of Aqua Machine & Tool, Inc. in New Lebanon, member of the American Legion Post 762, Wolf Creek Rod & Gun Club, and attended Horizons of Hope Church. He was also an avid bluegrass music fan and played the mandolin with several local bands. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 7 from 1-2PM at ROGERS' FUNERAL HOME, New Lebanon. The funeral service will begin at 2PM with Pastor Ed Saunders officiating. Burial will follow at Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019