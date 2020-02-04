|
KILGORE, J.B. "Jim" Age 85, of Centerville passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 with his family by his side. J.B. was a devoted, loving and proud son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a loyal friend, and inspired those around him with his positivity, philanthropy, wonderful sense of humor, compassionate spirit and treasured words of wisdom. J.B. was born on May 25, 1934 in Perry County, KY to Samuel O. and Geneva Napier Kilgore. He played basketball for Lees College in Jackson, KY, and later graduated from Eastern Kentucky University where he first met Shirley, his bride-to-be. Throughout his life, J.B. was an enthusiastic entrepreneur. He found great joy in the automobile industry, and in real estate development/management in Ohio and around Tennessee's Norris Lake his favorite place to fish. J.B. loved the Cincinnati Reds and college basketball, and spent decades cheering on the UK Wildcats and UD Flyers. He served in the U.S. Army, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was additionally a member of the Scottish Rite as a 32nd Degree Freemason and a Shriner. J.B. was also a longtime member of Dayton's Far Hills Church. J.B. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley J. Kilgore; daughters, Tracey Dawn (Kevin) Hogan and Jane Alexandra (Troy) Herman; grandson, Joshua James Hogan; granddaughters, Hannah Elizabeth Hogan and Chloe Samantha Herman; sister, Gerema (Harold) Corder of Somerset, KY; brothers, Daniel (Dolly) Kilgore of Speedwell, TN, Dennis Kilgore of Knoxville, TN, Winston (Linda) Kilgore of Speedwell, TN, and Darrell (Judy) Kilgore of LaFollette, TN; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved parents, J.B. was preceded in death by brothers Robert Aaron Kilgore and Auguston Eugene Kilgore. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral service will take place on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Road in Centerville. This dear man will be so greatly missed by his loved ones, and all who were honored to call him friend. Special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Bethany Village and Ohio's Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020