J.B. Lay Obituary
LAY, J.B. 92, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday March 15, 2019 in Heartland of Miamisburg. He was born August 28, 1926 in Estill County, Kentucky, the son of Price and Tressie Lay. He was a member of the Miamisburg Nazarene Church, where he served as song leader, Sunday School Teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. J.B. worked at A & P Grocery Store and Freedom Foods. He is survived by his daughter Marilyn Jean (Bud) Current; son, Jerry (Sandra) Lay; grandchildren, Amy Levi, Kim Keller, Jeremy Current, Jason Lay, Judith Atkinson and Justin Lay; 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Florence Lay, brother Charlie Lay, sisters Eva Cox, Leona Webb, Della Lay, Irene Lay, Magi Lay and Beulah Lay. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019 in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hillgrove Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
