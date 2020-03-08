|
|
SISCO, J.B. Age 87, went home to be with the Lord on February 29, 2020. He was born December 5, 1932 in Muddy Pond, TN. He was the son of the late Johnnie and Cora Sisco (Ramsey). He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Charlene Sisco (Norrod). He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Sisco and sister, Dovie Sisco. J.B. is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Joe Novak; grandson, Eddie; sister, Delcie Pierce; and brother, Herman Sisco both of Crossville, TN; and many nieces and nephews. He had served many years at Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church as a Deacon and a Sunday School Superintendent. He started working at a young age at a lumber mill in TN but moved to Dayton, OH to work in the factories before retiring as a truck driver. He was a loving husband, father, and Pappall. Our family was so blessed to have him. J.B.'s family and friends meant everything to him. He loved people and talking to them. When he smiled that Big Smile he had, it made you smile too. He had such a big heart. He loved giving and helping others any way he could. He was a Good Man. His life truly was the life of a servant of God. He faithfully lived it and he walked it. Matthew 25:21: "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432; with Pastor Hollie J. VanHoose officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020