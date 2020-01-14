|
FLETCHER, Rev. JC 88, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky on February 13, 1931 to parents John and Sarah Belle (King) Fletcher. JC had served his country in the United States Army. He was self-employed in the trucking industry. Mr. Fletcher is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Joyce (Dayberry) Fletcher; sons, Rev. Terry (GG) Fletcher & Dr. Mike (Debbie) Fletcher; daughter, Ohio State Representative Candice (Kent) Keller; sister, Golden Schildemeier; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Ruth Fletcher; parents; brother, Fred Fletcher; and sisters, Ollie Emrick, Pearl Sheffield, Stella Brewer, Fern Whitt & Opal Weidle. Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Rev. James Setser & Rev. Terry Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am -12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Pregnancy Center, 3717 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 14, 2020