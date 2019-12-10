|
BERINGER, Jean Marie Jean was born on July 13, 1948 in Dayton, OH and passed away early on November 25, 2019, at her home in Olympia, Washington. Jean is survived by four brothers: Kevin (Rebecca) Beringer of Tucson, AZ, Clifford Beringer (Kelly) of Chicago, IL, Walter Beringer (Sara) of Cincinnati, OH, Joseph Beringer, Jr. of Dayton, OH, and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Sr. and Edna (Walker) Beringer. Jean was a retired registered nurse who worked in pediatrics her entire career. She was a graduate of Oakwood High School in Dayton and the Methodist Hospital Nursing School in Memphis, TN. She also worked in publishing in San Francisco before moving to Washington more than 40 years ago. She lived for a time in in Mt Vernon before settling in Olympia, where she developed many close friendships. She loved the outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. Her brothers remember her as a fun-loving sister with a boisterous laugh who loved playing games and traveling.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019