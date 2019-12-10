Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Beringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Beringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Beringer Obituary
BERINGER, Jean Marie Jean was born on July 13, 1948 in Dayton, OH and passed away early on November 25, 2019, at her home in Olympia, Washington. Jean is survived by four brothers: Kevin (Rebecca) Beringer of Tucson, AZ, Clifford Beringer (Kelly) of Chicago, IL, Walter Beringer (Sara) of Cincinnati, OH, Joseph Beringer, Jr. of Dayton, OH, and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph, Sr. and Edna (Walker) Beringer. Jean was a retired registered nurse who worked in pediatrics her entire career. She was a graduate of Oakwood High School in Dayton and the Methodist Hospital Nursing School in Memphis, TN. She also worked in publishing in San Francisco before moving to Washington more than 40 years ago. She lived for a time in in Mt Vernon before settling in Olympia, where she developed many close friendships. She loved the outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. Her brothers remember her as a fun-loving sister with a boisterous laugh who loved playing games and traveling.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -