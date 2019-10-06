|
BUTTERFIELD, Jean Age 96, passed away October 3, 2019 at the Knolls of Oxford. Jean was born in the Oxford area, the daughter of Denver and Hattie Wisecup. She lived in this area all of her life, graduating from Stewart High School ad Butler Hamilton Business College. On December 14, 1942, she married Quincy Butterfield and they farmed in this area through the years, moving to their home on Contreras Road in 1950. Her interest in their business and farming in general, led to the involvement in the Farm Bureau legislative activities and serving as a Lady Trustee on the county Board of Directors. She enjoyed many activities at the Oxford Senior Center. The Seminary United Presbyterian Church was a major part of Jean's life. Jean is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Callahan, a son, Roger Butterfield and his significant other, Denise Barger; grandchildren, Jennifer (Alfonso) Cortes, Michael (Amanda) Butterfield, Kimberly (Max) Dysh and Scott (Jennifer) Ashland. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Betty Younker and a dear friend, Karen. She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 66 years, her parents, a brother, Ralph Wisecup; a granddaughter Jill Butterfield and a great-granddaughter, Elaine Butterfield. A visitation will take place at the Seminary Church of the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 104 E. Church Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 10 AM until 12 PM. The funeral service will follow at 12 PM. Interment at College Corner Cemetery. For those wishing to honor Jean's memory, donations may be made to the Oxford Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2019