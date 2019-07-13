|
|
COX, Jean Age 92, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Tuesday July 9, 2019. She was born November 27, 1926. Jean is survived by her two sons Dan (Bess Grabovich) Cox and Mike (Marsha) Cox; grandchildren Greg (Meghan Murphy) Cox, Amy (Chris) Hawkins, Ginny Salyer, Chris (Lindsey) Cox, Brandon (Natalie) Cox and Tyler (Sarah) Cox; great grandchildren Anderson, Sullivan, Ellington, Adelyn, Caden, Drake, Alex, Christopher, Clara, Jenna, Cody, and Aubrielle; extended family Bill (Amy) Amspaugh and their children Addie and Parker, Jason Grabovich, and Phoenix Latorre. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Neal and Virginia Delver; her husband Wilbur Mason Cox, and brothers Warren Delver, Neal Delver Jr., and Bill Delver. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. Visitation is 11 am until the time of service on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville. Memorial contributions in honor of Jean may be made to Heartland Home Health and Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229; or The Village at Westerville 215 Huber Village Blvd., Westerville, Ohio 43081. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Cox family.
Published in Journal-News on July 13, 2019