CRIFFIELD, Jean K. Age 81, of Brookville, formerly of Trotwood, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Criffield & her sister, Dorothy Fosnaugh. She was a 1956 graduate of Patterson Cooperative High School in Dayton. She retired from Children's Medical Center in Dayton and she was an active member of the Delta Theta Tau Sorority in Brookville. Jean is survived by her 2 children, Brenda (Joe) Haupt & Doug Criffield; her 3 grandchildren, Paige, Zane & Faith and by her dear friend, Vicki Mills. Due to national health concerns, a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
