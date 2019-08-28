|
DEITERING, Jean G. (Pohlman), Age 86 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was the Vice President of Wengerlawn Nursery Co. Jean was also an active member and former treasurer of the Clay Township Historical Society. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood where she started the Widow and Widowers Group. Jean enjoyed reading, traveling, genealogy and spending time with her family. She is survived by her sons: Charles "Chuck" (Tommie) Deitering of AZ, Cliff (Patricia) Deitering of Brookville, daughters: Linda (Michael) Miller of Brookville, Leslie (Bill) Dear of Brookville, grandchildren: Jason, Benjamin, Sarah, Samantha, Hannah, Sydney, Mackenzie, Louis, Nick, great grandchildren: Lucy, Camryn, Addison, sister: Thelma Hoersten of Delphos, brother: James (Darlene) Pohlman of Delphos, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger Deitering, parents: Isadore and Teresa (Elwer) Pohlman and sister: Ruth Pohlman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 W. Wenger Road, Englewood) with Fr. Tim Knepper C.PP.S. as celebrant. Entombment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019